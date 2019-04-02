He Scores!

Ryan O'Reilly scored the winning goal as the Blues beat the Colorado Avalanche 3 - 2 last night in a shootout. The victory moved the Blues into a second place tie with Nashville in the Central. The Note are just two points out of first place with three games left in the regular season. They're in Chicago tomorrow night taking on the Blackhawks before returning to Enterprise Center Thursday night where they'll host the Philadelphia Flyers. I imagine there'll be lots of St Louis sports fans who will attend the Cardinals' home opener that afternoon, and then head west on Clark to catch the hockey game.

LET'S GO BLUES!