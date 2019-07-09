Heart in Town Tonight

Heart: Love Alive Tour with Sheryl Crow and Lucie Silvas is at Hollywood Casino Amphitheater tonight (7/9). Heart was inducted into the Rock n Roll Hall of Fame in 2013 and has sold more than 35 million albums worldwide. Just in case you're wondering, both Ann and Nancy Wilson will be there. The sisters' relationship was strained for a couple of years due to an altercation between Ann's husband and Nancy's twin 16 year-old boys in 2017. But, love won out.

Lucie Silvas opens the show at 7p.

The pic is from the Third Annual Love Rocks NYC Benefit Concert in March of this year.