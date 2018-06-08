He's the King of Hospitality

I didn't think there were many St Louisans who watched TV at midnight on Sunday nights, but I was wrong. It seems whenever I bring up the show "Them Yo People" my friends say I LOVE THAT SHOW! In case you haven't seen it, Mr Gary is a man on the street and he'll go anywhere in the STL. He routinely wears a crown so he definitely stands out. But he doesn't act like royalty. Mr Gary is a very personable fellow. He calls himself the king of hospitality and it's a well-deserved title.

It's not a stretch to say you never know what you'll see on "Them Yo People". So, the next time you can't sleep, check it out... Sundays at midnight on KDNL ABC 30.