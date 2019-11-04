Solution for Hogging the Bed?

Do you share your bed with someone who takes up more than their fair share of the mattress? Ford has invented a bed that stops one person from hogging too much space. If the mattress detects one person is taking up more than half the space, it gently moves on a conveyor belt to give the other person more space back on their side. Unfortunately, there is no word on when or if this conveyor belt bed will become available. Plus, wouldn't it cause people to fall out of bed?