How About Fried Chicken?

The band Southern Culture on the Skids will play tonight at one of St Louis' finest and most intimate venues... Blueberry Hill's Duck Room. SCOTS is a very interesting group and I mean that in a good way. Imagine a rock band that plays a psychedelic rockabilly song followed by surf rock with punk leanings. SCOTS is hard to categorize and I think that's just fine with Rick Miller (vocals & guitar), Mary Huff (vocals & bass) and Dave Hartman (percussion). Their outrageous humor sometimes includes throwing fried chicken into the audience, so, go hungry. If you don't score a drumstick, one of Blueberry Hill's famous burgers isn't a bad alternative.