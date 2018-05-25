How About Fried Chicken?
Thrown at you
May 25, 2018
The band Southern Culture on the Skids will play tonight at one of St Louis' finest and most intimate venues... Blueberry Hill's Duck Room. SCOTS is a very interesting group and I mean that in a good way. Imagine a rock band that plays a psychedelic rockabilly song followed by surf rock with punk leanings. SCOTS is hard to categorize and I think that's just fine with Rick Miller (vocals & guitar), Mary Huff (vocals & bass) and Dave Hartman (percussion). Their outrageous humor sometimes includes throwing fried chicken into the audience, so, go hungry. If you don't score a drumstick, one of Blueberry Hill's famous burgers isn't a bad alternative.