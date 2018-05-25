How About Fried Chicken?

Thrown at you

May 25, 2018
Van Lorenz
Van Lorenz
Categories: 
Music

The band Southern Culture on the Skids will play tonight at one of St Louis' finest and most intimate venues... Blueberry Hill's Duck Room.  SCOTS is a very interesting group and I mean that in a good way.  Imagine a rock band that plays a psychedelic rockabilly song followed by surf rock with punk leanings.  SCOTS is hard to categorize and I think that's just fine with Rick Miller (vocals & guitar), Mary Huff (vocals & bass) and Dave Hartman (percussion).  Their outrageous humor sometimes includes throwing fried chicken into the audience, so, go hungry.  If you don't score a drumstick, one of Blueberry Hill's famous burgers isn't a bad alternative. 

Tags: 
Southern Culture on the Skids
Duck Room
Blueberry Hill
fried chicken

Trish's Dishes