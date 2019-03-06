How To Avoid Shaking Hands

Shaking hands with people is a great way to pass germs and this time of year they could be cold and flu germs. According to a survey in PR Newswire, almost half of people say they sometimes try to avoid handshakes because they're worried about the other person's bugs. Here are the six most common techniques we use to avoid those handshakes.

1. Acting like we're looking for something in a purse or backpack.

2. Pretending to be sick by faking a cough so the other person doesn't initiate the handshake.

3. Holding our breath and just walking away.

4. Pretending to get a phone call.

5. Fist bumping. Elbow bumping works too.

6. Ignoring the person and not introducing ourselves.