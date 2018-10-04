But, How Do You Really Feel?

According to SWNS, a new survey found the average person has to zip their lips about how they really feel eleven times a week. The reasons given are to either avoid offending someone, or to not rock the boat. Here are the ten most common times we can't say what we really want to say.

1. You have to tell someone what you think of their cooking.

2. A friend asks if you like their clothes.

3. Your significant other asks how they look.

4. Someone shows you a photo of their baby.

5. There's something wrong with your food at a restaurant.

6. Customer service keeps you on hold for a long time.

7. Your significant other is critical of you in some way.

8. You get a bad cup of coffee.

9. There's a baby around that won't stop crying.

10. Someone at work asks you to do something unreasonable.