Is Pumpkin Spice Latte Overrated?

A new Buzzfeed survey asked people about their opinions on coffee. Here you go...

1. Black, or with milk? 80% like their java with milk (or cream).

2. Morning coffee or afternoon coffee? 84% chose morning joe, of course.

3. Is tea a good substitute? 65% say no.

4. Hot coffee or iced coffee? 56% chose iced coffee. It probably flips in the winter, right?

5. What's worse, free terrible coffee, or amazing expensive coffee? 60% say the expensive coffee is worse.

6. Which is more overrated: Pumpkin Spice Latte or Caramel Macchiato? 70% say it's the Pumpkin Spice Latte.