Is Pumpkin Spice Latte Overrated?
August 27, 2019
A new Buzzfeed survey asked people about their opinions on coffee. Here you go...
1. Black, or with milk? 80% like their java with milk (or cream).
2. Morning coffee or afternoon coffee? 84% chose morning joe, of course.
3. Is tea a good substitute? 65% say no.
4. Hot coffee or iced coffee? 56% chose iced coffee. It probably flips in the winter, right?
5. What's worse, free terrible coffee, or amazing expensive coffee? 60% say the expensive coffee is worse.
6. Which is more overrated: Pumpkin Spice Latte or Caramel Macchiato? 70% say it's the Pumpkin Spice Latte.