Is Pumpkin Spice Latte Overrated?

August 27, 2019
Van Lorenz
Van Lorenz

Pop

A new Buzzfeed survey asked people about their opinions on coffee.  Here you go...

1.  Black, or with milk?  80% like their java with milk (or cream).

2.  Morning coffee or afternoon coffee?  84% chose morning joe, of course.

3.  Is tea a good substitute?  65% say no.

4.  Hot coffee or iced coffee?  56% chose iced coffee.  It probably flips in the winter, right?

5.  What's worse, free terrible coffee, or amazing expensive coffee?  60% say the expensive coffee is worse. 

6.  Which is more overrated: Pumpkin Spice Latte or Caramel Macchiato?  70% say it's the Pumpkin Spice Latte. 

Coffee
tea
Pumpkin Spice Latte
Caramel Macchiato

