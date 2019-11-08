Is Sunday Your Day for Downtime?

I love Sundays. You can get stuff done, or not. A poll of 2,000 people in SWNS found the average person has 4 hours and 42 minutes of downtime on Sundays. Here are the top ten ways we spend our free time on any given Sunday:

1. Cook a nice dinner.

2. Go for a walk.

3. Watch a movie.

4. Clean your place.

5. Hang out with friends and family.

6. Catch up on laundry.

7. Read.

8. Sleep in.

9. Listen to music.

10. Do some yard work.