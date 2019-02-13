How Dog Lovers Spot Red Flags in Their Dates

A new survey in Yahoo News found two-thirds of dog owners say their dog plays a huge part in their relationships, and 57% wouldn't date someone their dog didn't like. The survey also found people use their dog to spot red flags. Here are the top ten ways...

1. The person is jealous over the attention I give to the dog.

2. They're too rough with the dog.

3. They don't show any interest in my dog.

4. They want to put my dog in a separate room when we're hanging out.

5. They get angry when I can't go out because I have to take care of my dog.

6. They never pet my dog.

7. The tease my dog (about her tiara).

8. They don't show an interest in my dog's health.

9. They say my dog smells.

10. They call my dog ugly.