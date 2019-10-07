How Fast Are You at Typing on Your Smartphone?

When I traded in my Blackberry for a Galaxy smartphone, I thought I'd never be able to type very fast. But I've gotten better, and so has everyone else. A new study in The Guardian concludes that the average person is about 70% as fast on a touchscreen as a keyboard. We can manage 36 words-per-minute on a phone compared to 52 on a keyboard. The study also found that typing with both thumbs is faster than using one finger or just one hand.