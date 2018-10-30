How Long Do You Spend Looking At Your Phone?

Where IS the time going? Have you ever asked yourself that question? The answer may be your phone. A new survey in Slashgear found the average Android user spends 3 hours and 42 minutes a day looking at their phone. It's even worse for iPhone owners. It's 4 hours and 54 minutes for them. When you add it up, an Android person is looking at their phone for more than 56 days a year, and an iPhone peep is staring at their device for more than 74 days!