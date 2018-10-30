How Long Do You Spend Looking At Your Phone?

October 30, 2018
Van Lorenz
Van Lorenz

dreamstime

Where IS the time going?  Have you ever asked yourself that question?  The answer may be your phone.  A new survey in Slashgear found the average Android user spends 3 hours and 42 minutes a day looking at their phone.  It's even worse for iPhone owners.  It's 4 hours and 54 minutes for them.  When you add it up, an Android person is looking at their phone for more than 56 days a year, and an iPhone peep is staring at their device for more than 74 days!

Tags: 
Time
Android
iphone

