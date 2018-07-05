How Many People Do You Trust?

Researchers recently asked how many people you absolutely trust. The average answer given was just three. Three! So, who are the few we find trustworthy? The people we're most likely to trust are our spouse, our mother and our father. Only 3% said they trust their boss.

Here are the top signs we'll trust someone.

We'll give them a key to the house.

We'll ask them to watch our pets while we're on vacation.

We'll tell them the passcode to unlock our phone.