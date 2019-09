If you wear makeup, I'm sure you consider it time and money well-spent. But how much do you spend? A study in Daily Mail found the average woman spends about $3-a-day on makeup, creams, moisturizers and more on her face every day. Here's the math:

1. That's about $90 a month.

2. It's $1,095 per year.

3. That's $10,950 per decade.

4. The cost from age 16 to age 81 is $71,175!

The study didn't include men.