How Much is "Rich"?
January 18, 2019
It's payday. So, how much money do you need to make to be "rich"? Or, how much money do you need for people to think you're rich? A new study in YouGov asked people what salary someone would have to earn to be considered rich. The majority replied between $90,000 and $100,000. The survey also concluded that the majority of people believe that "poor" means you make less than $30,000-a-year. But 2% of respondents said you're poor even at $100,000-a-year. That 2% are the REALLY rich folks!