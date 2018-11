The real estate website Zillow.com did an estimate on Santa's 3-bedroom, 2-bathroom log cabin with adjoining toy workshop, and they say it's worth $765,000.

The property would be worth more except for its remote location at the North Pole. By St Louis standards, 765 grand will get you a really nice place. But in San Francisco, not so much!

Don't worry. Santa's not moving.

