How Much Time Do We Spend in the Bathroom?

A new survey in Mirror found that you average over a year of your life in the bathroom. Men spend 23 minutes a day in the bathroom, or 373 days of their life. Women spend about 29 minutes a day in there, or 456 days of their life. The fondest bathroom memories are a baby's first bath, potty training your kid, and teaching them to shave. Here are four more bathroom stats from the survey:

1. 7 in 10 people said sharing a bathroom with someone else is frustrating. Husbands and boyfriends are the most annoying people to share with.

2. The time when the bathroom is in highest demand is around 8am each day.

3. The most annoying bathroom habit is not replacing the toilet paper when it runs out.

4. 17% of us have hid in the bathroom before.

By the way, if my bathroom looked like the one in the picture, I'd spend more time in it!