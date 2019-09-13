How Much of Your Life is Spent Staring at Screens?

Believe it or not, the average American spends almost half of their life staring at screens... if you don't count the time you're asleep. A survey in StudyFinds found we now spend 42% of our waking hours staring at some sort of screen. That's an average of 6 hours and 43 minutes a day. If you live to be 78, that means you'll spend the equivalent of just under 22 years of your life looking at a screen. Three out of four people in the survey admit to spending too much time staring at screens. And when we take a break from our TV, 53% of people in the survey said they scroll through their phone or check out their laptop during that time. TVs are still the most common type of screen we stare at, followed by phones and laptops.