Were you disappointed with the pumpkin spice pizza you tried last night? How about this morning's pumpkin spice Pop-Tart? Krispy Kreme just announced they have a Pumpkin Spice Purchase Protection plan. According to Thrillist, if you bring in any pumpkin spice product between now and Sunday (9/8), they'll give you a pumpkin spice donut for free.

You can't beat free!