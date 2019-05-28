Summer can truly test your parenting skills, right? But how strict were YOUR parents? A survey in Buzzfeed asked six questions to figure out how strict your parents were compared to everyone else's.

1. Did they ever ground you? Only 54% of people said they got grounded as a kid.

2. Did they limit your TV or internet hours? 44% said yes.

3. Were you allowed to watch R-rated movies? 56% of us were.

4. Did you have to be in bed by a certain time when you were in elementary school? 81% of us did. But only 30% also had a set bedtime in high school.

5. Were you allowed to swear in front of your parents? Only 19% said yes. If I had dared to swear in front of my mother, she would've slapped me into the next week!

6. Did you have to make your bed every morning? 28% of us did.