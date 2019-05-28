How Strict Were Your Parents?

May 28, 2019
Van Lorenz
Van Lorenz

Getty Images

Summer can truly test your parenting skills, right?  But how strict were YOUR parents?  A survey in Buzzfeed asked six questions to figure out how strict your parents were compared to everyone else's. 

1.  Did they ever ground you?  Only 54% of people said they got grounded as a kid. 

2.  Did they limit your TV or internet hours?  44% said yes.

3.  Were you allowed to watch R-rated movies?  56% of us were.

4.  Did you have to be in bed by a certain time when you were in elementary school?  81% of us did.  But only 30% also had a set bedtime in high school.

5.  Were you allowed to swear in front of your parents?  Only 19% said yes.  If I had dared to swear in front of my mother, she would've slapped me into the next week!

6.  Did you have to make your bed every morning?  28% of us did.

 

Tags: 
strict parents
parenting

Trish's Dishes