How To Throw a Party that People Won't Leave in 20 Minutes

According to a new survey in the New York Post, when you throw a party, you have 20 minutes or less to impress. So, here are the eight key elements of throwing a good party.

1. Offer someone a drink in uinder eight minutes.

2. Talk to your guests within eight minutes of their arrival.

3. Offer a snack in less than ten minutes.

4. Offer a drink refill within twenty minutes.

5. Don't talk about politics or money.

6. Talk about TV shows, movies, or food.

7. Don't ask people to take their shoes off.

8. Make sure the party will look good in Instagram photos.

