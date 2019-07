With it being ridiculously hot in St Louis, I need an attitude adjustment. I think a Christmas movie and some Christmas music would do the trick. Lifetime will air 28 original Christmas movies this year, more than any other network. Hallmark will have 40, but they'll air on two different channels: 26 on the Hallmark Channel, and 14 on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries. I feel better already.

So far as Christmas music is concerned, stay tuned!