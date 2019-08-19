I Really Want this Guy's Shirt

Tonight is Sandlot Night as the Cardinals host the Brewers. With the purchase of a special theme ticket, you get your choice of a Smalls bobblehead or a Hercules bobblehead. If you saw the 1993 classic The Sandlot, you know that Hercules was the huge dog nicknamed The Beast, and Scotty Smalls was the new kid in town. The pic is from a Sandlot Night earlier this season in San Francisco. I'm on the hunt for the shirt.

The Cards are tied for the NL Central lead with the Cubs, while the Brew Crew is two games back.