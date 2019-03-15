If It's Midnight, It Must Be...

Tonight there's midnight mirth at the Moolah Theater as "The Rocky Horror Picture Show" will be screened and enacted. Costumes are HIGHLY encouraged. You'll get $1 off the $7 admission if you dress up. Doors open at 11p with virgin sacrifice at 11:30. Prop bags can be purchased at the door including a latex glove, balloon, toilet paper and more. The Moolah Theater is in a beautiful building at 3821 Lindell Blvd.

