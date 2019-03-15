If It's Midnight, It Must Be...

March 15, 2019
Van Lorenz
Tonight there's midnight mirth at the Moolah Theater as "The Rocky Horror Picture Show" will be screened and enacted.  Costumes are HIGHLY encouraged.  You'll get $1 off the $7 admission if you dress up.  Doors open at 11p with virgin sacrifice at 11:30.  Prop bags can be purchased at the door including a latex glove, balloon, toilet paper and more.  The Moolah Theater is in a beautiful building at 3821 Lindell Blvd. 

"They're obviously foreigners, and this must be one of their national dances."

