If We Had 3-Day Weekends, We'd All Be Better at Our Jobs

Here's an idea I can get behind. The key to becoming a better, more productive, and happier employee is Fridays off every week. An economist at the University of Oxford in England named Jan-Emmanuel De Neve says that studies show that we'd all be better workers if we always had 3-day weekends. De Neve told Business Insider, "I would argue the 4-day work week is spot on in striking that right balance between improving the work-life balance and unlocking productivity gains. This outweighs the net reduction in productivity from working a day less."

In other words, you'll get more done in 4 days than you do in 5 IF you can start spending that 5th day doing anything but working.

Now, that's a double thumbs up!