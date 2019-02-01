If You're A Working Woman, You Will Like This Study

A study done in Australia and published in Daily Mail found women should only work a maximum of 34 hours a week to avoid workplace burnout. But men can work up to 47 hours, and it's only because of all the other stuff women have on their plate. Researchers found that women are more likely to feel exhausted by their work schedule because of all the work they do outside the office that doesn't come with a paycheck. In general, women spend more time dealing with the kids and taking care of chores at home. It's not fair, but even in 2019, it's still the reality. One of the researchers says a potential solution would be for women to work less and get paid more to compensate them for all the other stuff they do.