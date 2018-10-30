Is It a Halloween or a Christmas Movie?

"The Nightmare Before Christmas" started with a poem written by Tim Burton while working as an animator at Walt Disney Feature Animation in 1982. It took Burton over ten years to convince anyone that it would make an excellent movie. Fortunately, Tim succeeded and "The Nightmare Before Christmas" was released in 1993. But, is it a Halloween or Christmas movie? Halloween, of course! I wouldn't be writing about it the day before Halloween if it was a Christmas movie.