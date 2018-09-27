It Has Begun

While on a walk with Kevin the Greyhound this morning, we passed this thing in a coffin AND IT STARTED TALKING! It definitely freaked me out more than Kevin. He realized right away that it posed no threat. After a while, my heart rate returned to normal. Isn't it a little early for a zombie invasion? It's not even October! I shouldn't be surprised. My SOHA neighborhood goes bonkers every Halloween. The thing in the coffin is part of a display that even has a name, "Nightmare on Neosho Street". We'll walk on the other side tomorrow morning.