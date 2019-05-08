It Was All St Louis Last Night

A guy from St Louis scored on a guy from St Louis in St Louis last night in game 7 of the 2nd round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs. It was a case of Oakville beating Chaminade as Blues' left winger Pat Maroon scored on Stars' goalie Ben Bishop giving the hometown team a 2 - 1 victory in double overtime. When the game entered overtime, I could barely watch it. But I'm glad I did! The Blues now wait to see who they'll play in the Western Conference Final.

In the pic, Maroon has a few words with Bishop after scoring the winner. Ben had never lost a game 7 until last night.