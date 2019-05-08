It Was All St Louis Last Night

May 8, 2019
Van Lorenz
Van Lorenz

Jeff Curry/USA Today Sports

A guy from St Louis scored on a guy from St Louis in St Louis last night in game 7 of the 2nd round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.  It was a case of Oakville beating Chaminade as Blues' left winger Pat Maroon scored on Stars' goalie Ben Bishop giving the hometown team a 2 - 1 victory in double overtime.  When the game entered overtime, I could barely watch it.  But I'm glad I did!  The Blues now wait to see who they'll play in the Western Conference Final. 

In the pic, Maroon has a few words with Bishop after scoring the winner.  Ben had never lost a game 7 until last night. 

