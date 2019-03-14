It's 314 Day!

March 14th may be known nationally as Pi Day (3.14159265&on&on), but in the STL today is 314 Day. So, celebrate our great city by taking a ride to the top of the Gateway Arch. It's open until 6p. Or, take a walk in The Loop along the St Louis Walk of Fame honoring more than 140 noteworthy St Louisans. Experience nightlife in The Lou at 314 The City Bar located at 1137 Washington. You could do some groovin' in The Grove tonight as Marquis Knox sets his guitar on fire (figuratively) at The Monocle. There's a Blues Bash Watch Party tonight at Ballpark Village. The Note is in Ottawa and you can watch the action on a 40-foot screen while the Blues' organist entertains.

Those are just a few options. Whatever you do today, do it in the 314!