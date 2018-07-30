It's Craft Beer Week in the STL

It's the week to head to your neighborhood brewpub, or, to the Hampton Village Schnucks. That's where I've been getting growlers of fresh craft beer lately. Matt the Schnucks bartender uses an airtight system that keeps your brew fresh for up to 30 days!

As of today (7/30), Civil Life Brewing has two beers available at Hampton Village Schnucks. The Angel and the Sword is an English pale ale, and the American Brown is a traditional brown ale. 4 Hands Brewing Company has four pours for you to choose from. Ruben Flux is an IPA with boysenberry, Dakine Tropical IPA has hints of pineapple and honey, Passion Fruit Prussia is a Berliner Weisse with passion fruit, and their Contact High Juiced is a wheat beer with tangerine.

Cheers!