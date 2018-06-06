It's Pina Colada-thirty

Beach optional

June 6, 2018
Van Lorenz
Van Lorenz

Dreamstime

Music trivia about Rupert Holmes is my excuse for posting a pic of a Pina Colada.  His song, "Escape (The Pina Colada Song)" is the only one to be #1 on the Billboard Hot 100 in two different decades.  The "oh, it's you" song was on top as 1979 ended and 1980 began. 

Mix 3 ounces of pineapple juice with 1 oz of white rum and 1 oz coconut milk or cream.  Blend it with crushed ice for a frozen version.  A frozen Pina Colada is the preferred drink, isn't it?

Pina Colada
Rupert Holmes
beach

Trish's Dishes