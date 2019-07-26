It's Totally Back!

Today is shaping up to be a major day. Not only is it Friday, but at 5 this afternoon 102.5 KEZK kicks off a Totally 80s Weekend... again! Count on hearing your 80s favs with some timely trivia thrown in the mix. Here's some now. The amazing movie "Tron" was not nominated for a special effects Oscar in 1983 because the Academy thought using computers to make effects was "cheating". That same year, the British musicians' union debated prohibiting the use of synthesizers and drum machines in recording studios. Proponents were afraid such computer-driven devices would reduce the number of "real" musicians on recordings.

The pic is the band Metal Skool at the Crunk Energy Drink Pre-VMA party.