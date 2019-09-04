Jack Flaherty Is On Fire

St Louis Cardinals righty Jack Flaherty was named the National League Pitcher of the Month for August. After last night's start, Jack has his sight set on September. Flaherty dominated the Giants for eight innings giving up just one hit and striking out eight. The Cards' offense could only produce one run, but that was all Jack needed. Carlos Martinez pitched in the 9th inning for the save and the Cards' victory.

Michael Wacha is on the mound for the first place Redbirds tonight as they host the Giants again. First pitch is 6:45pm. Here's info on the game:

