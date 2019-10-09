Win or Go Home

St Louis Cardinals ace Jack Flaherty takes the ball for today's game in Atlanta to decide who advances to the National League Championship Series. Considering how dominant Jack has been since the All-Star break, there is no one I'd rather see on the mound for the Cards. The series with the Braves has been like a roller coaster ride for fans of both teams. Nothing beats postseason baseball - as long as the Redbirds are in it! If (when) they win today, they'll advance to take on either the Dodgers or the Nationals. There's a Red October Watch Party at Ballpark Village with ticket giveaways, a T shirt cannon and lots of red.

LET'S GO CARDS!