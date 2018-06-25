Jackson Browne In Towne

Rock n Roll Hall Of Famer Jackson Browne performs at Peabody Opera House tonight (6/25). Browne is a prolific songwriter having created "Somebody's Baby", "Tender is the Night", "Running on Empty" and "Doctor My Eyes" to name a few. His first seven albums are certified Platinum or Multi-Platinum.

Showtime is 7:30pm for Jackson Browne's five-man band with two backup singers. The show will include two sets and last over two hours. My friend Pat saw him in Des Moines last week and said the dude can still bring it.

Only single tickets remain available, but, sometimes additional seats are released on the day of show. I'll let you know!