James Taylor Rocks?

Don't let songs like "Fire and Rain" or "You've Got a Friend" fool you. James Taylor can rock it. I've seen him do it. When he launches into an extended version of "Steamroller" he'll make a believer out of you! I'm sure he'll do that one tonight at Enterprise Center because he'll have lots of time. Bonnie Raitt had to drop out of the tour temporarily due to health reasons. So, James Taylor & His All-Star Band will perform two sets with a brief intermission. J.T. has released forty singles and we may hear them all tonight! Showtime is at 7:30.