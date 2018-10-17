Jamie Lee Curtis Says She's Not Anti-Gun

Jamie Lee Curtis is for gun control, but in the new "Halloween" movie, she arms herself to the max to protect herself from killer Michael Myers. And believe it or not, some have called her a hypocrite. These people can't tell the difference between fantasy and reality. So, to set the record straight, Jamie Lee has been vocal about gun safety and gun laws. She fully supports an assault weapon ban. But she also fully supports the Bill of Rights, and the Second Amendment. Curtis has no problem with people owning firearms if they've been trained, licensed, and a background check has been conducted.

The pic is from a preview of "Halloween" at the El Rancho Drive-In located in Reno, Nevada. The movie opens nationally this Friday (10/19).