Jane Fonda Opens Up

Last year, Jane Fonda scolded Megyn Kelly for asking her about having had work done. But now, Fonda is ready to talk about it... on her terms. In her HBO documentary called "Jane Fonda in Five Acts". she says, "I'm glad I look good for my age, but I've had plastic surgery... I'm not going to lie about that. I got tired of looking tired when I wasn't." Fonda also said, "I wish I wasn't like that. I love older faces. I love lived-in faces. I loved Vanessa Redgrave's face." The documentary is available for streaming on HBO now.

My wife and I are fans of the Netflix show "Grace and Frankie" in which Fonda co-stars with Lily Tomlin. It's about two aging women who become unlikely friends after their husbands announce they're both gay, and in love. The men are played by Martin Sheen and Sam Waterston.

Jane Fonda will turn 81 in December.