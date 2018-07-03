The JB Blast tonight at 7 features the Southside Johnny Band followed by a fireworks extravaganza. Admission is free and so is parking at Jefferson Barracks Veterans Memorial Amphitheater. By the way, St Louis County Executive Steve Stenger will sing the National Anthem at 7. Trish says Steve used to be in a local band named The Stand when he was attending Bishop DuBourg High School. Thanks for the tip, Trish!

Admission and parking are free and there will be plenty of food available for purchase, including a variety of food trucks. Blankets, picnic baskets and coolers are welcome.

For more details click here!