Jennifer Aniston Says Both of Her Marriages Were"Very Successful"

Does a marriage have to last "till death do you part" to be considered successful? Jennifer Aniston doesn't think so. In the new issue of "Elle" magazine, Jennifer says her marriages to Brad Pitt and Justin Theroux were not failures. She said, "My marriages, they've been very successful, in my opinion. And when they came to an end, it was a choice that was made because we chose to be happy, and sometimes happiness didn't exist within that arrangement anymore. When the work has been put in and it doesn't seem that there's an option of it working, that's okay. That's not a failure."

Jennifer and Brad were married for five years, from 2000 to 2005. Aniston and Theroux were hitched from 2015 to 2017.