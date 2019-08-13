JOB FAIR: St Louis Union Station is now hiring St. Louis Wheel staff

St Louis Union Station is now hiring for the St Louis Wheel, St Louis Union Station Soda Fountain, Mini Golf and the Carousel. Job fairs are planned for Tuesday, August 13th, Thursday, August 15th and Thursday, August 22nd from 10a - 3p at St Louis Union Station. Bring your resume and dress business casual.

The St Louis Wheel is a 200-foot high observation wheel with 42 fully enclosed gondolas that seat up to six adults each. Get more information here:

https://www.thestlouiswheel.com/