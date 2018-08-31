John Gant Only Hits Homers!

St Louis Cardinals pitcher John Gant has two hits all year. His batting average is a pitiful .077. But both of Gant's hits are BIG ones, as in home runs. Last night's dinger helped the Cards to a 5 - 0 win over the Pirates and their 10th consecutive series win - a feat almost as rare as Gant's hits. Only the 1944 and 2009 Redbirds strung 10 series wins in a row. In the pic, the giddy Gant is high-fiving Matt Carpenter.

Tonight, the Cards host the Reds on 1982 World Championship Beer Stein Night. The souvenir commemorates the team's World Series victory over the Milwaukee Brewers. The Brew Crew was an American League team before switching to the National League's Central Division.