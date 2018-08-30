John Goodman Said She's Dead

August 30, 2018
John Goodman may have spilled the beans.  In a recent interview, Goodman revealed how Roseanne  Barr's absence will be dealt with on "The Connors".  He said his character will probably be mopey because his wife is dead.  It's a solution that makes sense.  In the last episodes of "Roseanne" she was dealing with a secret addiction AND heading for knee surgery. 

Goodman also said he was "surprised" by the cancellation and the fall-out, but added, "I know for a fact that she's not a racist."

"The Connors" premieres October 16th on ABC. 

