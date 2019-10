The comedian with an album named "Good Kid, Bad Adult" is in the STL this weekend. John Heffron is performing at Helium Comedy Club tonight (10/11) at 7 and 11:55pm. He'll do two more shows Saturday with the same start times. Heffron is a "Last Comic Standing" winner from New York City and is VERY funny.

In the pic, Heffron is doing his thing on "The Tonight Show with Jay Leno".