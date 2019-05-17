Join Me At Art On The Square

BELLEVILLE, Ill. (KEZK) — I'll be doing my show from one of the best art fairs in the country today (5/17) from 3 - 7. Art on the Square in Belleville features over 100 artists from around the country.

Categories of art include ceramics, painting, photography, glass, digital/graphic design, sculpture and jewelry. Art on the Square runs from 4 - 9 p.m. today, 11 a.m. - 9 p.m. tomorrow, and 11 a.m. - 5 p.m. Sunday.

I hope to see you there!

Click here to learn more.

