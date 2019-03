All Cardinals' fans know Opening Day is Thursday, April 4th, right? But animal lovers should also know what's happening the night before at Busch Stadium's Redbird Club. It's Wine & Whiskers hosted by Tony LaRussa and ARF April 3rd from 6 to 8:30pm. You can enjoy wine, beer and apps from local vendors like Hermanhoff Vinyards, Urban Chestnut Brewing Company, and Mission Taco Joint while browsing the auction items.

https://www.arflife.org/arf-events/1681/wine-and-whiskers-st-louis