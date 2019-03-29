Julia Roberts REALLY Researches Her Roles

According to an article in Page Six, when Julia Roberts got the part in "Pretty Woman", she hung out with actual hookers. Director Garry Marshall's widow Barbara says she worked at a free clinic in 1990, and Garry asked her if Julia could come by and talk to some of the women. She paid two prostitutes $35 to meet with Julia, and within 20 minutes, the three of them left the clinic. Barbara called Garry and said, "Your star just left with a group of girls, and I think they were heading to Hollywood Boulevard. I'm worried. What if she doesn't come back?" Of course, she was fine. Barbara went on to say, "Julia is one tough lady who can take care of herself on and off camera."

In a recent survey of the best movies from the 90's, "Pretty Woman" came in second. "The Shawshank Redemption" was #1.

The pic is Roberts at the 76th Golden Globe Awards.