Justin Timberlake Tonight!

Justin Timberlake - The Man of the Woods Tour is at Enterprise Center tonight, but Justin has been in the STL for a few days. He played golf with Joe Buck at Old Warson Country Club, and was spotted dining in Kirkwood. Timberlake was born in Memphis, so he's probably pretty familiar with our town.

As of this writing, a few tickets remain available for tonight's show which starts at 7:30. There will be two stages with a long runway between them. Believe it or not, a bar complete with bar stools and a bartender will be part of the runway. Those tickets are sold out, but go here to check on other seats.

https://www1.ticketmaster.com/event/060054419D18915E?f_PPL=true&ab=efeat...