Keira Knightley Says Parenting is "Difficult"

Keira Knightley says that all parents, especially women, can struggle with parenting even if they're rich and famous. Knightley tells "Balance" magazine, "I don't think we give women enough credit for the physical and emotional marathon they go through when becoming a mother. I come from a place of amazing privilege. I have an incredible support system. I've been unbelievably lucky in my career. I can afford good childcare, and yet I still find it really difficult, and it's okay to say that. It's just me admitting that the sleep deprivation, the hormonal changes, the shift in relationship with my partner, are all things that make me feel as if I'm failing on a daily basis."

Keira says she deals with it by reminding herself that she's doing the best she can, and that it isn't supposed to be easy. If you are a mother, you know what she's talking about.